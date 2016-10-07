Weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan announced

Baku. 7 October. REPORT.AZ/ In Baku and Absheron peninsula, the weather will be changeable cloudy, mainly rainless.

Report informs referring to the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. According to the information, in some places at night and in the morning mist and drizzle expected. South-east wind will blow.

The temperature on Absheron peninsula will be 15-18 C at night, 23-28 C in the daytime, in Baku 15-17 C at night, 26-28 C in the daytime.

The atmospheric pressure will be 762 mm Hg.

Relative humidity will be 65-75% at night, 50-55% in the afternoon.

On October 8-9, high air temperature and stable weather may be unfavorable for weather-sensitive people on the Absheron peninsula.

As for the regions, weather will be mainly rainless, foggy in some places in the morning. East wind will blow.

The temperature will be 12-17 C at night, 23-28 C in the daytime, in mountainous areas 6-11 C at night, 17-22 C in the daytime.