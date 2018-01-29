Weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan announced

Baku. 20 January. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for January 30 in Azerbaijan was announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, tomorrow the weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy and mainly rainless in Baku and Absheron peninsula. Light fog will be observed in some places in the morning. North-west wind will blow.

Temperature on Absheron peninsula will be -1-4 C of frost at night, +1+4 in daytime, in Baku -1-3 C of frost at night, +1+3 C in daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will be above normal - 768 mm mercury column, relative humidity will be 50-60%.

The weather will be mainly dry in Azerbaijan's regions tomorrow. Fog will be observed in some places. East wind will blow and occasionally intensify in mountainous areas.

Temperature will be 0-5 C of frost at night, +2+6 C in daytime, in mountains -10-15 C degrees of frost at night, -5-10 C of frost in daytime.

Roads will be icy in mountainous areas.