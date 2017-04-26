Weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan announced

Baku. 26 April. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan was announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. According to report, on April 27 in Baku and Absheron peninsula the weather will be cloudy and mainly dry.

North-west wind will be replaced by south-east wind in daytime.

The temperature on Absheron peninsula will be 6-9 C at night, 15-20 C in daytime, in Baku 6-8 at night, 17-19 C in daytime.

Atmospheric pressure of 770 mm Hg will be higher than normal. Relative humidity will be 65-75% at night, 50-60% in afternoon.

The weather will be mainly dry in Azerbaijan's regions tomorrow, it will be foggy in some places at night and in the morning. East wind will blow.

Temperature will be 6-11 C at night, 17-22 C in afternoon, in mountains -2 C+3 C at night, 8-13 C in daytime.