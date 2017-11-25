Weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan announced

Baku. 25 November. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan was announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, the weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy in Baku and Absheron peninsula on November 26.

North-western wind will be replaced by moderate south-western wind during the daytime and will intensify occasionally.

Temperature will be 3-6 C of heat on Absheron peninsula at night, 10-13 C in daytime, in Baku 4-6 C at night and 10-12 C in daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will raise from 773 mm Hg from 764. Relative humidity will be 70-80% at night, 55-60% during the daytime.

In the regions of Azerbaijan, the weather will be mainly rainless, fog will be observed in some places at night and in the morning. The western wind will intensify in some places during the daytime.

Temperature will be 0-4 degrees of heat at night, 9-14 C in daytime. On the mountains temperature will vary from - 4 degrees of frost to - 2 C at night and 2-7 C in daytime.