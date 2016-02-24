Weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan announced

Baku. 24 February. REPORT.AZ/ On February 25, in Baku and Absheron peninsula the weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy and mainly rainless.

Report was told in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. According to the information, weather will be foggy in some places, rain predicted at night.

South wind will be followed by mild north-west wind.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be 4-6 at night, 8-13 C in the daytime, in Baku 4-6 C at night, 10-12 C in the daytime.

Rain is expected in some regions of Azerbaijan and rainless in the daytime It will be foggy in some places. East wind will blow. The temperature will be +1+6 C at night, +9+14 C in the daytime, +17 in some places. In mountains -3+2 C at night, +5+10 C in the daytime.