Weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan announced

Baku. 27 December. REPORT.AZ/ The weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan was announced.

Report informs referring to the National Hydrometeorology Department of Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. According to information, weather in Baku and Absheron peninsula will be drizzly and rainy in some places at night and in the morning, in afternoon weather will be changeable cloudy, mainly rainless. Mild south-west wind will be followed by north-west wind in the second half of the day.

The temperature will be 1-4 C at night, 6-8 C in the daytime, 1-3 C at night, 6-8 C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure of 761 mm will rise to 767 mm mercury column. Relative humidity will be 80-85% at night, 60-70% in afternoon.

According to medical-meteorological prognosis, mild hesitation of meteorological factors in Absheron peninsula on December 28-30 will be mostly favorable for weather-sensitive people.

The weather will be mainly dry in Azerbaijani regions. Some places at night and in morning will be foggy, drizzly rain is predicted in Lankaran-Astara region. West wind will blow. The temperature will be -2+3 C at night, 5-10 C in daytime, in mountains 0-5 C of frost at night, +1+6 C in daytime.