Weather forecast for March 24 in Azerbaijan announced

© ETSN

Baku. 23 March. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan was announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. According to information, on March 24 in Baku and Absheron peninsula, the weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy and rain is expected in some places. During the day weather will be mainly dry. Occassional strong north-west wind will be replaced by mild north-east wind.

The temperature will be 3-6 C at night, 9-13 C in daytime, in Baku 4-6 C at night, 10-12 C in daytime.

An atmospheric pressure of 764 mm Hg will reach 767 mm Hg. Relative humidity will be 85-95% at night and 60-70% in daytime.

Rain is expected in some places of Azerbaijan's regions, snow in mountains in the afternoon is predicted, rainfall will gradually stop in western regions. It will be foggy in some places. West wind will blow and intensify in some areas.

Temperature will be 1-6 C at night, 12-17 C in daytime, in mountains 0-5 C at night, 5-10 C in daytime.