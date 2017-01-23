Weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan announced

Baku. 23 January. REPORT.AZ/ The weather will be changeable cloudy and mostly rainless in Baku and Absheron peninsula.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, on January 24, mild south-west wind will blow and intensify in some places of the peninsula in daytime.

The temperature on Absheron peninsula will be -1+3 C at night, +6+10 C in daytime, in Baku 0-2 C at night, +7+9 C in daytime.

The weather will be mainly dry in Azerbaijani regions tomorrow. It will be foggy in some places at night and in the morning. West wind will blow and intensify in some places.

Temperature will be -3+2 C at night, +9+14 C in daytime, in mountains -3-8 C at night, 0-5 C in daytime.