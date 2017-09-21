Weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan announced

Baku. 21 September. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan was announced.

Report was informed in the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, the weather will be mostly rainless in Baku and Absheron peninsula on September 22. North-west wind will be north-west wind will be replaced with south-east wind in the afternoon.

The temperature will be 18-22˚C at night, 29-34˚C in afternoon, in Baku 20-22˚C at night, 31-33˚C in afternoon.

Atmospheric pressure will be 759 mm mercury column. Relative humidity will make 75-85% at night, 35-40% in afternoon.

The weather will be mainly dry in Azerbaijani regions. It is expected that it will be foggy in some places in the morning.

East wind will blow. The temperature will be 15-20˚ C at night, 30-35˚ C in daytime, in mountains 11-16˚ C at night, 21-26˚ C in daytime.