Baku. 21 February. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. According to the information, on February 22, the weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy and mainly rainless.

Weather will be foggy in some places. Southwest wind will be replaced with Northwest wind.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be +1+4° C at night, +8+12° C in the daytime, in Baku +1+3° C at night, +10+12° C in daytime.

The atmospheric pressure will fall from 767 mm to 761 mercury column. Relative humidity will be 75-85 % at night, 55-65 % in the afternoon.

According to medical-meteorological prognosis, mild hesitation of the meteorological factors in Absheron peninsula on February 22-23 will be mostly favorable for weather-sensitive people.

The weather will be mainly dry in Azerbaijani regions tomorrow. It will be foggy in some places at night and in the morning. West wind will blow.

The temperature will be -2+3° C at night, +10+15° C in daytime, in the mountains 0-5° C of frost at night, +5+10° C in daytime.