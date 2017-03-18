Baku. 18 March. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. According to the information, on March 19, the weather in Baku and Absheron peninsula will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy and mainly rainless.

Fog and drizzle expected in the morning in some places. North wind will blow.

The temperature will be +4+7°C in Absheron peninsula at night, +10+15°C in the daytime, +5+7°C in Baku at night, +12+14°C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will be 759 mm Hg, relative humidity will be 75-85% at night, 55-60% in the daytime.

The weather will be mainly rainless in Azerbaijan's regions. However, rain predicted on some places at night and in the morning. Snow will fall in mountainous regions. It will be foggy in some places West wind will blow and intensify occasionally in some places.

The temperature will be +2+7°C at night, +14+19°C in the daytime, -2+5 degrees on the mountains at night, +5+10 in the daytime.