Weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan announced

Baku. 16 January. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for January 17 in Azerbaijan was announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, tomorrow the weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy and mainly rainless in Baku and Absheron peninsula. South wind will blow and intensify in daytime.

Temperature on Absheron peninsula will be 0-3 C at night, 5-7 in daytime, in Baku 1-3 C at night, 5-7 C in daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will drop from normal 769 mm mercury column to 762 mm mercury column, relative humidity will be 70-80% at night, 55-60% in daytime.

As for Azerbaijani regions, the weather will be mainly rainless on January 17. However, precipitations expected at night and morning in some places, snow in mountainous areas. Fog will be observed in some places. East wind will blow and intensify in some places.

Temperature will be -2+3 C at night, +5+8 C in daytime, in mountains -7-12 C degrees of frost at night, 0-5 of frost in daytime.

According to medical-meteorological forecast, although the weather on the Absheron peninsula on January 17-19 is a typical winter weather conditions, which is a positive factor, but due to the drop in atmospheric pressure and south wind, it may cause anxiety in some weather-sensitive people.