Weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan announced

Baku. 15 August. REPORT.AZ/ On August 16, the weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy, mainly rainless in Baku and Absheron peninsula. North-west wind will be replaced by south-east wind in the daytime.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, short term rain is expected in some places of the peninsula in the morning. Mild northern wind will blow.

The temperature will be 21-24 degrees of heat on the Absheron peninsula at night, 30-34 C in daytime, in Baku 22-24 C at night and 32-34 C in daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will make 760 mm Hg. Relative humidity will make 75-85% at night and 50-60% in afternoon.

On Absheron beaches the temperature of sea water is expected to be 24-25 C in Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshaghi, Nardaran, Bilgah, 25-26 in Zagulba, Buzovna, Mardakan, Shuvalan, 26-27 in Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil and Shikh.

Rainfall is expected in some regions of Azerbaijan tomorrow. Strong western wind will blow in some places.

The temperature will be 19-24 degrees of heat at night, 31-36 C in daytime, on mountains 13-18 C at night, 22-27 C in afternoon.