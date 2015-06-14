Weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan announced

Baku. 14 June. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for Sunday in Azerbaijan was announced. Deputy Director of Hydrological Forecasting Bureau of the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, Gulshad Mammadova said to Report, that variable cloudy and dry weather is expected in Baku and Absheron peninsula on June 15. North - east wind will blow. However, rain is expected in some parts of peninsula in the first half of the day. North-east wind will blow and intensify from time to time.

Air temperature will be +18+22°C at night and +26+31°C in the daytime.

In Azerbaijani regions, dry weather is expected tomorrow but lightning and intermittent rain is expected in some mountainous regions at night. East wind will blow and intensify in various places.

Air temperature will be +17+22°C at night and +31+36°C in the daytime; +10+15°C at night and +21+26°C in the noon in the mountainous areas.

In Absheron beaches, water temperature of the sea will be +21 +22°C in Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshaghi, Nardaran and Bilgah while +22+23°C in Zagulba, Buzovna, Mardakan, Shuvalan and +23+24°C in Turkan, Hovsan and Shikh.