Weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan announced

Baku. 13 October. REPORT.AZ/ Tomorrow weather will be changeable cloudy and occasionally gloomy in Baku and Absheron peninsula.

Report informs referring to the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources on October 14, some places of Absheron peninsula will be rainy. Southwest wind will be followed by mild north-west wind evening towards the evening.

The temperature on the peninsula will be 11-14 C at night, 17-21 C in the daytime, in Baku 12-14 C at night, 18-20 C in the daytime.

The atmospheric pressure will decrease from 763 mm Hg to 758 mm Hg.

Relative humidity will be 85-95 %, 60-70% in the afternoon.

Tomorrow in some places of Azerbaijani regions, lightning and intermittent rain is expected. It will be foggy in some places. West wind will blow and intensify in some places.

The temperature will be 10-15 C at night, 18-23 C in the daytime, in mountainous areas 3-8 C at night, 13-18 C in the daytime.