Weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan announced

Baku. 12 July. REPORT.AZ/ On July 13, in Baku and Absheron peninsula, weather will be cloudy and mainly dry.

Report was told in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. According to the information, in the capital and on the peninsula south-east wind will be changed with north-west wind in the daytime.

The temperature on Absheron peninsula will be 19-22 C at night, 25-30 C in the daytime, in Baku 20-22 C at night, 27-29 C in the daytime. The atmospheric pressure of 764 mm Hg is predicted.

Relative humidity at 75-85%, 60-70% is expected in the afternoon.

Temperature of sea water at Absheron beaches, Novkhani, Pirshaghi, Nardaran, Bilgah, Zagulba will be 19-20°, in Buzovna, Mardakan, Shuvalan 20-21 C, in Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil, Shikhov is expected to be 22-23°C.

The weather will be mainly dry in Azerbaijan's regions tomorrow. However, in some places at night and in the morning lightning and intermittent rain is expected. East wind will blow.

The temperature will be 17-22 C at night, 28-32 C in the daytime, in the mountains 10-15 C at night, 18-23 C in the daytime is expected.

According to medical-meteorological forecasts, weak fluctuation of meteorological factors in Absheron peninsula on July 13-15 will be favorable for weather-sensitive people.