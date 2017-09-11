Weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan announced

Baku. 11 September. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan was announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, on September 12, the weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy and mainly rainless in Baku and Absheron peninsula.

North-east wind will blow.

Air temperature in Absheron peninsula will be 18-22 C at night, 28-32 C in daytime, in Baku 20-22 C at night, 29-31 C in daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will be 763 mm mercury column. Relative humidity will be 70-75% at night and 45-50% in afternoon.

According to the medical-meteorological forecast, significant changes are not expected in the weather in Absheron peninsula till September 14, and temperatures close to the climate norm are favorable for meteo-sensitive people.

Lightning and rain are expected in some regions of Azerbaijan. Weather will be mostly dry in the daytime.

Air temperature will be 18-23 C at night, 30-35 C in daytime, in mountains 10-15 C at night, 20-25 C in daytime.