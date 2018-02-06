Weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan announced

Baku. 6 February. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan was announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, tomorrow the weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy and mainly rainless in Baku and Absheron peninsula. Light fog will be observed in some places at night and in the morning. North-west wind will blow.

Temperature on Absheron peninsula will be +3+5 C at night, +7+10 in daytime, in Baku +2+4 C at night, +7+9 C in daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will raise from 771 to 776 mm mercury column; relative humidity will be 70-80%.

The weather will be mainly dry in Azerbaijani regions tomorrow, but precipitations expected in some mountainous areas at night and in the evening. Fog will be observed in some places. East wind will blow.

Temperature will be 0+5 C at night, +9+14 C in daytime, in mountains 0-5 C degrees of frost at night, +3+8 C in daytime.

As for medical-meteorological forecast, weak and moderate hesitation of meteorological factors in the Absheron peninsula on February 7-9 is particularly favorable for meteo sensitive people.