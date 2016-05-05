Weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan announced

Baku. 5 May. REPORT.AZ/ On May 6, in Baku and Absheron peninsula, the weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy and mainly rainless. South wind will blow.

Report was told in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, short-term rain is forecasted in some places of peninsula at night. South wind will blow during the daytime.

Temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be 10-14 C at night, 18-23 C in daytime, in Baku 12-14 C at night, 20-22 C in the daytime.

760 mm Hg atmospheric pressure is predicted, relative humidity will be 75-85% at night and 60-70% in the daytime.

Normal variation of meteorological factors and temperature conditions close to normal will be favorable for weather-sensitive people.

Weather will be mainly rainless in Azerbaijani regions. Fog is predicted in some places in the morning. However, lightning and rain is expected in some western regions towards the evening.

The temperature will be 10-15 C at night, 23-28 C in the daytime, in the mountains 3-8 C at night and 14-19 C in the daytime.