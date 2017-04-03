Baku. 3 April. REPORT.AZ/ The weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. According to the information, on April 4, weather in Baku and Absheron peninsula will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy and mainly rainless. It will be foggy in some places. South wind will blow.

The temperature will be +2+5°C in Absheron peninsula at night, +10+15°C in the daytime, +3+5°C in Baku at night, +13+15°C in daytime.

An atmospheric pressure will be 769 mm Hg. Relative humidity will be 70-80% at night and 50-55% in daytime.

The weather will be mainly rainless in Azerbaijan's regions. Fog predicted on some places at night and in the morning. East wind will blow and intensify in some places.

The temperature will be +1+6°C at night, +15+20°C in the daytime, -3+2 C on the mountains at night, +6+11 C in daytime.