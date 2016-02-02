Weather forecast in Azerbaijan on February 3 announced

Baku. 2 February. REPORT.AZ/ Tomorrow, in Baku and Absheron peninsula the weather will be changeable, cloudy, mainly rainless. Report was told in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resourceson February 2 at night rain is expected in some places of the peninsula.

It will be foggy in some places in the evening. Strong north-west wind will be replaced by south-west wind.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be +3+5 C at night, +8+12 C in the daytime, in Baku +3+5 C at night, +9+11 C in the daytime.

On February 3, the rainy weather will be mostly rainless in the daytime.

Rain is expected in some regions of Azerbaijan and rainless in the daytime It will be foggy in some places. West wind will blow and intensify in some places The temperature will be +1+6 C at night, +9+14 C in the daytime, in the mountains 0-5 C at night, +2+7 C in the daytime.

Over the next two days, the meteorological factors in Absheron peninsula will be favorable sensitive people.