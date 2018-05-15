Weather forecast for tomorrow in announced

Baku. 15 May. REPORT.AZ/ The weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan was announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, tomorrow, the weather in Baku and Absheron peninsula will be changeable cloudy and mainly rainless. North-west wind will blow.

Temperature on the peninsula will be 15-18 C at night, 23-28 C in daytime, in Baku 16-18 C at night and 26-28 C in daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will be 763 mm mercury column (within normal); relative humidity will be 60-65% at night, 45-50 % in daytime.

On May 16, moderate north-west wind will blow on Absheron beaches (Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshaghi, Nardaran, Bilgah, Zagulba). The sea water temperature will be 17-18 degrees.

Moderate north-west wind will blow on southern beaches (Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil, Shikh). The sea water temperature will be 19-20 degrees.

In regions of Azerbaijan on May 16, the weather will be mainly rainless in Azerbaijan's regions, but lightning and short-term rain is expected in some places in the first half of the day. Fog predicted in some places. East wind will blow.

Temperature will be 14-19 C at night, 25-30 C in daytime, in mountains temperature will be 4-9 at night 13-18 C in daytime.

As for the medical-meteorological forecast, normal daily course of temperature conditions in Absheron peninsula and comfortable temperature condition is favorable for meteo-sensitive people.