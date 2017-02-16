Weather forecast for tomorrow announced

Baku. 16 February. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast in Azerbaijan for tomorrow announced.

Report informs citing the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, on February 17, occasional snow will fall on Baku and Absheron peninsula, gradually stop in the evening.

Strong north-west wind will become mild in the evening.

The temperature will be 0-2 degrees of frost at night, 1-3 degrees of heat in the daytime, 0-2 degrees of frost in Baku at night, 1-3 degrees of heat in the daytime. Roads will freeze at night and in the morning.

According to medical-meteorological prognosis, strong khazri (cold north Caspian Sea wind) and cold temperature on the background of rainy weather in Absheron peninsula on February 17 will be unfavorable for weather-sensitive people. Despite cold weather on February 18, oxygen-rich air will be a positive factor.

Occasional rainy weather predicted in Azerbaijan's regions, snow will fall and intensify on some places. Rainfall will gradually stop in the evening. Foggy will be observed on some places. West wind will intensify on some areas. The temperature will be from 3 degrees of frost to 2 degrees of heat at night, +1°C-+5°C in the daytime, 7-12 degrees of frost on mountainous at night, 0-5 degrees of frost in the daytime. Roads will be icy.