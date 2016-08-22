Weather forecast for tomorrow announced

Baku. 22 August. REPORT.AZ/ Tomorrow weather will be sunny in Baku and Absheron peninsula.

Report was told in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, north wind will be replaced by south-east wind in the daytime.

The temperature in Absheron peninsula will be 20-25°C at night, 33-38°C in the daytime.

In Baku, 23-25°C is predicted at night, 36-38°C in the daytime.

The atmospheric pressure will be 760 mm Hg, within the norm. The relative humidity will be 55-65% at night, 25-35% in the daytime.

Temperature of sea water at Absheron beaches, Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshaghi, Nardaran, Bilgah, Zagulba will be 25-26°C, at Buzovna, Mardakan, Shuvalan 26-27°C, at Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil, Shikh 28-29°C.

The weather will be rainless in Azerbaijani regions. East wind will occasionally intensify in some places.

The temperature will be 19-24°C at night, 35-40°C in the daytime as well as 15-20°C at night, 26-31°C in the daytime in the mountains.