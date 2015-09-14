Weather forecast for tomorrow announced

Baku. 14 September. REPORT.AZ/ 30 degrees of heat predicted in Baku on September 15.

Report was told in the Hydrological Bureau of the National Hydrometeorological Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources.

On September 15 in Baku and Absheron peninsula, the weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy and mainly rainless in the daytime. North-east wind will blow.

The temperature on Absheron peninsula will be 19-23 at night, 26-31in the daytime, in Baku 21-23 at night, 28-30 C in the daytime.

Tomorrow afternoon, the weather will be mainly dry in Azerbaijani regions. However, in some mountainous regions at night and in the evening lightning and intermittent rain is predicted. It will be foggy in some places in the morning. East wind will blow and intensify occasionally.

The temperature will be 17-22 C at night, 28-33 in the daytime, in the mountains 10-15 C at night and16-21 C in the daytime.