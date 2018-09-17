Weather forecast for tomorrow announced in Azerbaijan

Baku. 17 September. REPORT.AZ/ / Weather forecast for September 18 has been announced in Azerbaijan.

Report was informed in the National Hydro Meteorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources that the weather is predicted to be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy and mainly rainless in Baku and Absheron peninsula on September 18. Mild north wind will blow and occasionally intensify.

The temperature on the peninsula will be 19-21 C at night, 23-26 C in the daytime, in Baku 19-21 C at night, 24-26 C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will be 765 hg, relative humidity will be 70-80% at night.

Lightning, occasional rain are expected in some regions tomorrow. Downpour, hail are expected in some mountainous areas. East wind will blow and occasionally intensify in some places.

The temperature will be 15- 20 C at night, 24-29 C in the daytime, in mountains 8- 13 C at night, 15 - 20 C in the daytime.

According to the medical-meteorological forecast, the meteorological factors in Absheron peninsula will hesitate within the climate norm and this is favorable for meteo-sensitive people.