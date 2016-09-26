Weather forecast for tomorrow announced

Baku. 26 September. REPORT.AZ/ Tomorrow, on September 27 in Baku and Absheron peninsula, the weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy and mainly rainless.

Report informs referring to the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources weather will be foggy in the morning.

Cloudiness will increase in the evening, rain is expected in some places of the peninsula at night.

North-west wind will intensify in daytime.

The temperature will be 15-18 C at night, 21-25 C in the daytime, in Baku 16-18 C at night, 22-24 C in the daytime.

The atmospheric pressure will up from 760 mm Hg column to 763 mm Hg column. Relative humidity will be 70-80% at night and 55-65 % in daytime.

In Azerbaijani regions weather will be rainless and foggy in some places in the morning.

However, in the evening, lightning and rain is expected.

West wind will blow and intensify in some places in daytime.

The temperature will be 11-16 C at night, 21-26 C in the daytime, in mountainous areas 3-8 C at night, 12-17 C in the daytime.