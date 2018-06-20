Weather forecast for tomorrow announced

Baku. 20 June. REPORT.AZ/ The weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan was announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, on June 21, the weather in Baku and Absheron peninsula will be mainly rainless. North wind will blow.

Temperature on the peninsula will be 20-23 C at night, 28-33 C in daytime, in Baku 20-22 C at night and 30-32 C in daytime. Atmospheric pressure will be within the normal - 760 mm mercury column; relative humidity will be 60-70% at night and 35-40 in the daytime.

On northern beaches of Absheron (Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshaghi, Nardaran, Bilgah, Zagulba) tomorrow, north wind will blow. The sea water temperature will be 22-23 degrees. On southern beaches (Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil, Shikh) also north wind will blow. The sea water temperature will be 23-24 degrees.

In regions of Azerbaijan tomorrow, the weather will be mainly dry. However, thunderstorm and short term rain predicted in some mountainous areas at night and in the morning. East wind will blow.

Temperature will be 15-20 C at night, 31-36 C in daytime, in mountains temperature will be 10-15 at night 20-25 C in the daytime.

As for the medical-meteorological forecast, the normal daily course of meteorological factors on the Absheron peninsula on June 21 is generally favorable for meteo-sensitive people.