Weather forecast for tomorrow announced

Weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan announced.

Report informs citing the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources the weather in Baku and Absheron peninsula on February 14 will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy and mainly rainless during the day. However, weak snow predicted in some places at night.

North wind will be replaced by south-west wind.

The temperature will be 0-2°C frost in Absheron peninsula at night, +2+5°C in the daytime, -1°C frost in Baku at night, +3+5°C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will raise from 771 to 767 which is above the norm. Relative humidity will be 85-95% at night and 60-70 % during the day.

As for the regions, snow predicted in some places, it will be mainly rainless in most regions during the day. Fog predicted in some places. West wind will blow and intensify in the mountainous areas.

The temperature will be 0-4 °C of frost at night, +2+6 °C of heat in the daytime, -6-11 °C of frost on the mountains at night and 0-5°C of frost in the daytime. Roads will be icy.