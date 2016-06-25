Weather forecast for Sunday in Azerbaijan was announced

Baku. 25 June. REPORT.AZ/ On Sunday in Baku and Absheron peninsula, the weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy and mainly rainless.

Report was told in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, in the night rain is expected in some places of the peninsula. Mild north-west wind will blow.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be 20-24 C at night, 29-34 C in the daytime, in Baku 20-22 C at night, 31-33 C in the daytime.

On June 26, in Azerbaijani regions at night and in the morning the lightning and rain is expected. It will be foggy in some places in the morning. Rainless in the daytime is predicted. West wind will blow and intensify in some places.

The temperature will be 19-24 C at night, 33-38 C in the daytime, in the mountains 12-17 C at night, 21-26 C in the daytime.

Temperature of sea water at Absheron beaches in Sumgayit, Novkhanı, Pirshaghi, Nardaran, Bilgah, Zagulba will be 20-21 C, in Buzovna, Mardakan, Shuvalan 22-23 C, in Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil, Shikhov is expected to be 24-25 C.