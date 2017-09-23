Ecologists predict rainless day in Baku on Sunday

Baku. 23 September. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan was announced.

The weather will be changeable cloudy, mostly rainless, in Baku and Absheron peninsula on September 24, Report was informed in the press service of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. Mild north-west wind will intensify.

The temperature will be 18-22˚C at night, 27-31˚C in afternoon, in Baku 19-21˚C at night and 29-31˚C in afternoon.

Atmospheric pressure will rise from 762 mm mercury column to 765 mm mercury column. Relative humidity will be 70-80% at night and 35-40% in afternoon.

In some regions of Azerbaijan, lightning and intermittent rain is expected tomorrow. It will be foggy in some places in the morning. West wind will intensify in some places.

The temperature will be 15-20˚C at night, 27-32˚C in afternoon, in mountains 10-15˚C at night, 18-23˚C in afternoon.