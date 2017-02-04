Weather forecast for Sunday in Azerbaijan announced

Baku. 4 February. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for Sunday in Azerbaijan was announced.

Report informsa citing the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. According to information, on February 5, the weather will be changeable cloudy, mainly rainless in Baku and Absheron peninsula, mist will be observed on some places.

Mild south-west wind will blow.

The temperature will be 0-+2°C in Absheron peninsula at night, +5-+9°C in the daytime, 0-+2°C in Baku at night, +7-+9°C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will drop from 769 mm Hg to 764, relative humidity will be 70-80% at night, 65-70% in the daytime.

The weather will be mainly rainless in Azerbaijan's regions. Fog will be observed on some places at night and in the morning. West wind will occasionally intensify in the mountainous areas.

The temperature will be 0-5 degrees of frost at night, 6-11 degrees of heat in the daytime, 5-10 degrees of frost on the mountains at night, from 3 degrees of frost to 2 degrees of heat in the daytime.