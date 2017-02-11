Weather forecast for Sunday in Azerbaijan announced

Baku. 11 February. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan announced.

Report informs citing the National Hydrometeorology Department of theMinistry of Ecology and Natural Resources, on February 12 it will be rainy in some places in Baku and Absheron peninsula, snow is expected. North wind will blow.

The temperature will be 0-2°C in Absheron peninsula at night, +1+4°C in the daytime, 0-2°C in Baku at night, +2-+4°C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will be above the norm 773 mm Hg, relative humidity will be 80-90%.

The weather will be rainy in Azerbaijan's regions, snow is expected. It may intensify in some places. Weather will be foggy in some places, west wind will blow.

The temperature will be 0-5 °C of frost at night, +1+6 °C of heat in the daytime, -5-10 °C of frost on the mountains at night and 0-5°C of frost in the daytime. In mountainous areas roads are expected to freeze.