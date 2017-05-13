Weather forecast for Sunday in Azerbaijan announced

Baku. 12 May. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for Sunday in Azerbaijan was announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. According to report, on May 14 in Baku and Absheron peninsula, the weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy.

But at night, intermittent rain is expected in some places of the peninsula. North-west wind will be replaced by north-easterly wind.

The temperature on Absheron peninsula will be 12-15 C at night, 20-25 C in daytime, in Baku 12-14 C at night, 23-25 C in daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will drop from 762 mm Hg to 757 mm Hg. Relative humidity will stay at 70-80% at night, 50-55% in afternoon.

In some of the country's regions, the weather will mainly be rainless. Foggy weather is expected in come places. But lightning and intermittent rain is expected in some northern and western regions starting in afternoon, which may intensify in some place during evening hours. East wind will blow and intensify in some places from time to time.

The temperature will be 11-16 C at night, 23-28 C in daytime, in mountains 4-9 C at night, 11-16 C in daytime.