Weather forecast for September in Azerbaijan announced

Baku. 31 August. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for September in Azerbaijan has been announced. According to the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, average monthly temperature in September is predicted to be close to the climate norm, in some places will be above, Report informs.

Monthly precipitation is predicted to be close to the climate norm, in some places will be above.

In Baku and Absheron peninsula: Average monthly temperature is predicted to be +22+24 °C (+18+23 °C at nights, +24+29 °C in the day time, +32+37 °C in some days), which means norm and slightly above the climate norm.

Monthly precipitation is predicted to be close to the climate norm (norm 12-23 mm).

In Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic: Average monthly temperature is predicted to be +21+24 °C (+17+22 °C at nights, +26+31 °C in the day times, +34+39 °C in several days) which means close to the climate norm and slightly above. Monthly precipitation is expected to be close to the climate norm (7-13 mm).

In Upper Karabakh: Khankendi, Shusha, Khojaly, Khojavand, Gubadli, Zangilan, Lachin, Kalbajar, Dashkasan and Gadabay regions, average monthly temperature is expected to be +14+18°C (+10+15°C at nights, +18+20°C in the daytime, +25+30°C on some days) which is close to climate norm.

Monthly precipitation is expected to be close to norm (norm 34-50 mm) and slightly above in some places.

In Gazakh, Ganja, Goranboy, Tartar, Aghdam, Fizuli, Jabrail regions: Average monthly temperature is expected to be +21+24°C (+17 +22°C at nights, +23+28°C in the daytime, +32+37°C on some days) which is close to climate norm and slightly above.

Monthly precipitation is expected to be close to norm (norm 17-44 mm).

In Balakan, Zagatala, Gakh, Sheki, Oghuz, Gabala, Ismayilli, Agshu, Shamakhi, Khizi, Siyazan, Shabran, Guba, Gusar, Khachmaz regions: Average monthly temperature is expected to be + 17+21°C (+16+21°C at nights, +22+27°C in the afternoons, +30+35°C on some days) which is close to climate norm and slightly above.

Monthly precipitation is expected to be close to norm (33-120 mm).

In Central Lowlands: Mingachevir, Yevlakh, Goychay, Agdash, Kurdamir, Imishli, Agjabedi, Beylagan, Sabirabad, Bilasuvar, Saatli, Shirvan, Hajigabul, Salyan, Neftchala regions, average monthly temperature is expected to be +23+25°C (+18+23°C at nights, +25+30°C in the afternoons, +33+38°C on some days) which is close to climate normal and slightly above. Monthly precipitation is expected to be close to norm (14-38 mm) a little bit higher in some areas.

In Masalli, Yardimli, Lerik, Lankaran, Astara regions: Average monthly temperature is expected to be +21+24°C (+17+22°C at nights, +23+28°C in the afternoons, +31+36°C on some days) which is close to climate normal and a little bit higher. Monthly precipitation is expected to be close to normal (50-199 mm).