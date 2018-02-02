Weather forecast for Saturday in Azerbaijan was announced

 Top
    Baku. 2 February. REPORT.AZ/ The weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan was announced.

    According to the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, on February 3, the weather will be cloudy and mostly rainless in Baku and Absheron peninsula. It will be foggy in some places. Mild north-west wind will blow.

    Temperature on Absheron peninsula will be 0-3 C at night, 8-12 C in afternoon, in Baku 0-2 C at night, 9-11 C in afternoon.

    Atmospheric pressure will make 769 mm mercury column and relative humidity 65-75%.

    In the regions of Azerbaijan, tomorrow’s weather will be mainly rainless, in some places fog is expected. East wind will blow and will intensify in some areas.

    Temperature will be -2+2 C at night, +10+15 C in daytime, in mountains -5-10 C at night, 3-8 C in daytime.

