Weather forecast for Saturday in Azerbaijan announced

Baku. 20 October. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan was announced.

Report was informd in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, on October 21, the weather will be changeable cloudy and mostly rainless in Baku and Absheron peninsula. In some places it will be foggy in the morning. North-west wind will be replaced by moderate south wind in daytime.

Temperature will be 11-15 C at night, 18-22 C in afternoon, in Baku 13-15 C at night, 19-21 C in daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will drop from 764 mm mercury column to 760 mm mercury column. Relative humidity will be 75-85% at night and 45-50% in afternoon.

According to medical-meteorological forecast, weak and moderate hesitation of meteorological factors on the Absheron peninsula in the nearest 2 days is favorable for meteorologically sensitive people.

The weather will be mainly dry in Azerbaijan's regions. It will be foggy in some places in the morning. West wind will blow and intensify in some places in daytime.

Temperature will be 9-14 C at night, 19-24 C in afternoon, in mountains 3-8 C at night, 11-16 C in daytime.