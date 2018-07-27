Weather forecast for Saturday announced

Baku. 27 July. REPORT.AZ/ The weather forecast for Saturday in Azerbaijan was announced .

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, tomorrow the weather is expected to be rainless in Baku and Absheron peninsula. North-east wind will blow.

The temperature on Absheron peninsula will be 25-28 C at night, 32-37 C in the daytime, in Baku 26-28 C at night , 35-37 C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will below the normal 756 mm mercury column, relative humidity will be 60-70 C at night and 35-45% in the daytime.

On northern beaches of Absheron (Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshagi, Nardaran, Bilgah, Zagulba) the temperature of sea water will be 27-28 degrees , while on southern beaches (Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil, Shikh) 28-29 degrees.

Mild north east wind and weak waves will create favorable conditions on beaches.

The weather will be mainly dry in the regions of Azerbaijan. Eastern wind will intensify occasionally in some places.

The temperature will be 22-27 C at night, 35-40 C in the daytime, in mountains 15-20 C at night, 23-28 C in the daytime.

As for the medical-meteorological forecast, stagnant and wet weather conditions is expected in Azerbaijan on July 27, which is unfavorable for meteo-sensitive people.