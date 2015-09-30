Weather forecast for October in Azerbaijan announced

Baku.30 September. REPORT.AZ/According to the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, average monthly temperature in October is predicted to be close to the climate norm, in some places will be above, Report informs.

Monthly precipitation is predicted to be close to the climate norm, in some places will be above.

In Baku and Absheron peninsulaaverage monthly temperature is predicted to be +16-18 °C (+12-17 °C at nights, +22-27 °C in the day times, +16-20 °C in several days), which is high above the climate norm.

Monthly precipitation is predicted to be close to the climate norm (norm 17-23mm).

In Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Average monthly temperature is predicted to be +15-18 °C (+9-14 °C at nights, +22-27 °C in the day times, +16-20 °C in several days) which means close to the climate norm.