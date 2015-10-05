Weather forecast for October 6 in Azerbaijan announced

Baku. 5 October. REPORT.AZ/ In Baku and Absheron peninsula during the day, the weather will be changeable cloudy, mainly rainless. Report was told in the Hydrological Bureau of the National Hydrometeorological Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources.

According to the information, on October 6, short-term rain is expected in some places of the peninsula. North-east wind will blow.

The temperature in Absheron peninsula will be 15-18 C at night and 21-26 in the daytime, in Baku 16-18 degrees at night, 23-25 C in the daytime.

In Azerbaijani regions at night and in the morning thunder and rain are predicted during the day, weather will be mainly dry. It will be foggy in some places in the morning. East wind will blow.

The temperature will be 12-17 C at night, 23-28 C in the daytime, in mountainous areas 5-10 C at night, 12-18 C in the daytime.