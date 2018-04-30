Weather forecast for May in Azerbaijan announced

Baku. 30 April. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for May in Azerbaijan was announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources (MENR), average monthly temperature is expected to be close to normal, but slightly higher in some days in May. The amount of monthly precipitation is likely to be close to normal, but slightly higher in some days.

Heavy rain and hail are expected in some mountainous and foothill areas in some days. In the first ten days of May, the weather is expected to be moderate and relatively stable. It is expected that the south-eastern wind will be replaced by north-western wind. It will intensify at times.

Average monthly temperature in Baku and Absheron peninsula is expected to be 18-20°C (12-17°C at night, 21-26°C in daytime, 28-32°C in some days) that is close and slightly higher than the climate norm.

The amount of monthly precipitation is expected to be close and less than the climate norm (18-21 mm).

Average monthly temperature in Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic is expected to be 17-20°C (10-15°C at night, 22-27°C in the daytime, sometimes - 30-34°C) that is close to the climate norm.

Amount of monthly precipitation is expected to be close to normal (norm: 33-62 mm).