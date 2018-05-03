Weather forecast for May 4 in Azerbaijan announced

Baku. 3 May. REPORT.AZ/ The weather forecast for May 4 in Azerbaijan was announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, tomorrow, the weather in Baku and Absheron peninsula will be changeable cloudy and mainly rainless. Light fog will be observed at night and in the morning in some places. South wind will blow.

Temperature on the peninsula will be 11-14 C at night, 22-27 C in daytime, in Baku 12-14 C at night and 24-26 C in daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will be 763 mm mercury column; relative humidity will be 75-85% at night, 45-55 % in the daytime.

In regions of Azerbaijan tomorrow, the weather will be mainly rainless. However, lightning and intermittent rain in northern and western regions. Fog will be observed in some places. East wind will blow.

Temperature will be 9-14 C at night, 23-28 C in daytime, in mountains temperature will be 3-8 at night 10-15 C in daytime.