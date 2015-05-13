Weather forecast for May 14 in Azerbaijan announced

Baku. 13 May. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast in Azerbaijan on May 14 announced. As the Senior Hydrologist of the Bureau of Hydrometeorological Forecasts of the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources Asif Verdiyev said to Report, tomorrow weather in Baku and Absheron peninsula will be changeable cloudy, occasionally cloudy, without precipitation. In the evening rain expected in some places. Also will dominate the north-east wind. At night the temperature will be 10-13, in the afternoon - 17-21 degrees.

Rainfall expected tomorrow in the regions of Azerbaijan, storms in some places, and local torrential rains. Also there is a possibility of hail. West wind will prevail, which will intensify in some places.

At night the temperature will be 10-15, in the afternoon - 17-22 degrees, in mountains at night 3-8, in the afternoon - 10-15 degrees.