Weather forecast for May 1 was announced

Baku. 30 April. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for May 1 in Azerbaijan was announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, the weather in Baku and Absheron peninsula will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy and mainly rainless. North-west wind will blow and it will be replaced by south-east wind in the daytime

Temperature on the peninsula will be 10-13 C at night, 18-23 C in daytime, in Baku 10-12 C at night, 20-22 C in daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will be above normal - 768 mm mercury column, relative humidity will be 70-80% at night and 45-55% in daytime.

In Azerbaijani regions, the weather will be mainly rainless on May 1. Fog will be observed in some places at night and in the morning. East wind will blow.

Temperature will be 8-13 C at night, 21-26 C in daytime, in mountains 3-8 C at night and 11-16 C in daytime.