Weather forecast for March in Azerbaijan announced

Baku. 29 February. REPORT.AZ/ Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources announced the weather forecast for March in Azerbaijan.

Report was told in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, in March peculiar transitional period frequent change of climate in climatic conditions will be observed. Despite the variability in common temperature, the average level will be near to normal. Rainfall will also be close to normal, but in some places it can exceed the norm.

In Baku and the Absheron Peninsula, the average temperature will be 5-8 degrees Celsius (4-9 degrees at night forecasted heat on some days 0-2 degrees below zero, 10-15 day, some days in the second half of the month of 19-24 degrees) , which is also close to normal. The average monthly precipitation will be near to the climate norm (20-27 mm) in some places it is expected to be a little more

In Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic average monthly temperature is expected within 5-9 degrees Celsius (3-8 degrees at night, 3-8 degrees of frost in some places, day 11-16 degrees on some days in the second half of the month of 20-25 degrees Celsius), which as close to normal and higher by 1 degree. The average monthly precipitation will be close to the climate norm (22-44 mm).