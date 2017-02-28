Weather forecast for March in Azerbaijan announced

Baku. 28 February. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast in Azerbaijan for March announced.

Report informs citing the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, in March, average monthly temperature will be close to climate norm, slightly higher on some places.

Average monthly precipitation is expected to be near climate norm.

In Baku and Absheron peninsula

Average monthly temperature is expected to be +6-+10°C (+6-+11°C at nights, up to 3 degrees of heat on some days, +11-+16°C in the daytime, 19-24 degrees of heat on some days) which is close to climate norm and slightly higher.

Monthly precipitation is expected to be close to norm (norm 20-27 mm).

In Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic

Average monthly temperature is expected to be from 7-11 degrees of heat (3-8 degrees of frost at nights, up to 5 degrees of heat on some days, 5-10 degrees of heat in the daytime, up to 18-23 degrees of heat on some days of the second and third ten days), which as close to the climate norm and slightly higher. .

The average monthly precipitation will be close to the climate norm (norm 22-44 mm).

In Upper Karabakh: Khankendi, Shusha, Khojaly, Khojavand, Gubadli, Zangilan, Lachin, Kalbajar, Dashkasan and Gadabay regions

Average monthly temperature is expected to be 4-8 degrees of heat (+2°C -+7°C at nights, 0-5 degrees of frost on some days, +7°C-+12°C in the daytime, 17-22 degrees on some days) which is close to climate norm and slightly higher.

Monthly precipitation is expected to be close to norm (norm 42-52 mm).

In Gazakh, Ganja, Goranboy, Tartar, Aghdam, Fizuli, Jabrail regions

Average monthly temperature is expected to be +7-+12°C (4-9 degrees of heat at nights, 0-3 degrees of frost on some days, +10+15°C in the daytime, 19-24 on some days) which is close to climate norm and slightly higher.

Monthly precipitation is expected to be close to norm (norm 19-48 mm).

In Balakan, Zagatala, Gakh, Sheki, Oghuz, Gabala, Ismayilli, Agshu, Shamakhi, Khizi, Siyazan, Shabran, Guba, Gusar, Khachmaz regions

Average monthly temperature is expected to be 6-10 degrees of heat (3-8 degrees of heat at night, 0-5 degrees of frost on some days, 8-13 degrees of heat on some days, +8+13°C in the daytime, 19-24 on some days) which is close to climate norm and slightly higher.

Monthly precipitation is expected to be close to norm (23-90 mm).

In Central Lowlands: Mingachevir, Yevlakh, Goychay, Agdash, Kurdamir, Imishli, Agjabedi, Beylagan, Sabirabad, Bilasuvar, Saatli, Shirvan, Hajigabul, Salyan, Neftchala regions

Average monthly temperature is expected to be +9-+12°C (6-+11°C at nights, 0-3 degrees of frost on some days, +11+16°C in the daytime, up to 22-27 degrees of heat) which is close to climate normal and slightly higher.

Monthly precipitation is expected to be close to norm (24-45 mm).

In Masalli, Yardimli, Lerik, Lankaran, Astara regions

Average monthly temperature is expected to be +7+11°C (+5-+10°C at nights, 0-3 on some days, 11-16 in the daytime, up to 21-26 degrees of heat on some days) which is close to climate normal and slightly higher.

Monthly precipitation is expected to be close to norm (56-112 mm).