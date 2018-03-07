Weather forecast for March 8 in Azerbaijan announced

Baku. 7 March. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for tomorrow - International Women’s Day in Azerbaijan was announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, on March 8, the weather in Baku and Absheron peninsula will be changeable cloudy, occasionally rainless. Some places will be foggy. Mild south wind will blow.

Temperature on the peninsula will be 4-7 C at night, 11-16 C in daytime, 19 C in some places, in Baku 5-7 C at night and 15-17 C in daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will drop from 760 mm mercury column to 752 mm mercury column, relative humidity will be 70-80% at night and 50-55% in daytime.

On March 8, the weather will be mainly rainless in Azerbaijani regions, some western regions will be rainy in the evening. Some places will be foggy. East wind will blow and intensify in some areas in daytime.

Temperature will be 2-6 C at night, 15-20 C in daytime, in mountains -3 C+ 2 C at night, 7-12 C in daytime.

According to medical-meteorological forecast, heavy wind will blow against the background of a significant increase in atmospheric pressure on the Absheron peninsula from March 9 to March 10. Temperature will fall below than in previous days, which is inconvenient for meteo-sensitive people.