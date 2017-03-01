Weather forecast for March 2 in Azerbaijan announced

Baku. 1 March. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast in Azerbaijan for tomorrow announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, on March 2, weather in Baku and Absheron peninsula will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy and mainly rainless.

Fog, drizzle predicted on some places at night and in the morning. South wind will blow.

The temperature will be +2-+5°C in Absheron peninsula at night, +8-+13°C in the daytime, +3-+5°C in Baku at night, +11-+13°C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will drop from 768 mm Hg to 764, relative humidity will be 75-85% at night, 50-55% in the daytime.

The weather will be mainly rainless in Azerbaijan's regions. However, rain predicted on some western regions in the evening. Fog will be observed on some places. East wind will blow.

The temperature will be 0-+5°C at night, +11-+16°C in the daytime, from 2 degrees of frost to 3 degrees of heat on the mountains at night, +5-+10°C in the daytime.