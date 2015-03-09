Baku. 9 March. REPORT.AZ/ The weather forecast for March 10 in Azerbaijan was announced. Deputy Director of the Hydro-metrological forecasting Bureau of the National Hydro-meteorological Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, Gulshad Mammadova said to Report, that the variable cloudy and dry weather is expected in Baku and on Absheron peninsula on March 10. South wind will blow and strengthen occasionally. The air temperature will be +1+3°C at night and +8+12°C in the noon.

In Azerbaijani regions, the dry weather is forecasted for tomorrow. The fog is likely to be in some places at night and in the morning. South wind will blow and occasionally strengthen in mountainous areas. the air temperature will be 0+5°C at night and +9+14°C in the daytime, 0-5°C at night and +5+10°C in the noon in mountains.