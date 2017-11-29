Weather forecast for last day of November announced

Baku. 29 November. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan was announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, cloudy weather conditions will prevail in Baku and Absheron peninsula on November 30. Drizzle is predicted.

Temperature on Absheron peninsula will be 2-5 C at night, 8-11 C in daytime, in Baku 3-5 C at night and 8-10 C in daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will raise from 765 mm Hg to 770. Relative humidity will be 75-85%.

As for the expected weather conditions in Azerbaijani regions, rain will fall in some places, sleet and snow are expected in mountainous and foothill regions.

It is likely to be intensive in some places. Fog will be observed at times. Mild eastern wind will blow.

Temperature will be 0-5 at night, 7-11 C in daytime. On mountains, air temperature will be -3-8 C of frost at night and 1-7 C in daytime.